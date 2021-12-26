Salman Khan 56th birthday special: Bhai's most iconic, hard-hitting dialogues!

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan is an actor for, by and of the masses. Popularly known as Bhai, the actor will ring in his 56th birthday on Monday (December 27). The actor has a huge fan following all over the world and fans go crazy over his action scenes and heavy dialogue delivery style.

Salman is currently rocking as the host on the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Meanwhile, this year was a great time for his movies despite the pandemic as his films 'Radhe' and ‘Antim’ shook audiences, all thanks to Salman's undying charm.

As Bhai enters the 56th year of his life, here are some of the most popular dialogues from his superhit films that still make the crowds go crazy.

1. Dabangg 2 (2012)

“Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

2. Dabangg (2010)

“Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le ... aur pa*** kahan se.”

3. Ready (2011)

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself.”

4. Wanted (2009)

“Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di ... uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.”

5. Kick (2014)

“Mere bare mein itna mat sochna..Dil Mein aata hoon. Samajh mein nahi.”

“Aap Devil ke piche, Devil aapke piche....too much fun!”

6. Jai Ho (2014)

“Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai ... ungli mat kar ... jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega.”

7. Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you.”

8. Bodyguard (2011)

“Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!