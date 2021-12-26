हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan 56th birthday special: Bhai's most iconic, hard-hitting dialogues!

Salman Khan will turn 56 years old on Monday (December 27) and will celebrate his special day at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman Khan 56th birthday special: Bhai&#039;s most iconic, hard-hitting dialogues!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan is an actor for, by and of the masses. Popularly known as Bhai, the actor will ring in his 56th birthday on Monday (December 27). The actor has a huge fan following all over the world and fans go crazy over his action scenes and heavy dialogue delivery style. 

Salman is currently rocking as the host on the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Meanwhile, this year was a great time for his movies despite the pandemic as his films 'Radhe' and ‘Antim’ shook audiences, all thanks to Salman's undying charm.

As Bhai enters the 56th year of his life, here are some of the most popular dialogues from his superhit films that still make the crowds go crazy.

1. Dabangg 2 (2012)

“Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

2. Dabangg (2010)

“Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le ... aur pa*** kahan se.”

3. Ready (2011)

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself.”

4. Wanted (2009)

“Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di ... uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.”

5. Kick (2014)

“Mere bare mein itna mat sochna..Dil Mein aata hoon. Samajh mein nahi.”

“Aap Devil ke piche, Devil aapke piche....too much fun!”

6. Jai Ho (2014)

“Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai ... ungli mat kar ... jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega.”

7. Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you.”

8. Bodyguard (2011)

“Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan dialoguesSalman Khan birthdayHappy Birthday Salman Khan
Next
Story

After Salman Khan encounters snake bite, actor's pic at hospital goes viral, fans say 'get well soon, bhai'

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Zee News 50: Ukraine asked America for help. 50 big news so far