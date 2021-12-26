हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Karan Kundrra has finally professed his love for Tejasswi Prakash during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most hit reality shows of Indian Television. 

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash on &#039;Weekend Ka Vaar&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Salman also praised Shahid for his dance moves on the track 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal hai' from his movie 'Phata Poster 'Nikhla Hero'. 

He said: "For so long I have been trying to do this move but couldn't do it properly." Later both performed together on the track.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Furthermore, all the contestants also received Christmas gifts. Karan and Tejasswi sorted their issues and Karan proposed to Tejasswi with a flower in his hand.

He said: "Never thought a girl would change me so much."

Nishant Bhat also apologised to Pratik Sehajpal for his bitter words. Both hugged each other and again became friends.

 

