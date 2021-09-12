Bigg Boss OTT Day 34 written updates: Housemates celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the housemates welcome Lord Ganesha to their home with a celebratory aarti and chant. Raqesh Bapat brings in the Ganpati idol and the housemates welcome him to their abode with much fervour.

Everyone was dazzling in traditional wear to honour the special occasion and the mood in the house was friendlier than usual. The episode begins with Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal discussing Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship. Divya recalls the strange conversation she had with Shamita the night before and says that she felt weird getting into a fight between the two.

Neha expresses her annoyance with Raqesh to Nishant. For a long time, she says, she has ignored Raqesh's questionable antics and statements. But now she has had enough and can't accept his confusing behaviour.

Later in the day, Moose has a small breakdown about her tattered equation with Pratik Sehajpal. She breaks into tears and Shamita comes to her to console her. She opens up to Shamita and lets out what is bothering her. Shamita advises her to directly talk to Pratik about it.

Shamita, later, tells Pratik about Moose's breakdown and he immediately rushes off to hug Moose and call a truce in regards to their previous fight.

Although Shamita had decided to end her bond with Raqesh, she talks to Neha about how he's always confused and that he's turned into an egotistical man in the past week.

The contestants are given a chance to win a luxury hamper with delicious treats as part of the day's task - Dog In the Bone. This old-school game comes back to life on the show.

In the end, Shamita, Raqesh and Divya win the hamper as Pratik, Moose and Nishant lose the game.

