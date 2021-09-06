हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal steals Nikki Tamboli's heart; can you guess Rubina Dilaik's favourite contestant?

Actress Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests for the Sunday Ka Vaar episode on September 5.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Voot Select

Mumbai: Actress Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests and the two popular contestants of 'Bigg Boss 14' played some interesting games with the housemates.

Nikki appreciated Divya Agarwal and said: "Divya is playing an over-the-top game in the house despite the fact that she has had no connection for the past two weeks and she is shining bright. Though this is a game of connection and she has no connection still she is answering up front and I think she is really brave."

While talking about the connections, she said: "Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh are the weakest connection. Since the connection of Akshara and Pratik is broken she is just demotivating others and seems like doing nothing. Millind also doesn`t seem like playing the game and being emotional. And according to me Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana are the sweetest and strongest connections."

She added about her perspective towards different contestants and described them in one word saying: "Shamita Shetty is motivator, Raqesh is chivalrous, Nishant is crude, I am a big fan of Moose and I just love Pratik. Neha is impulsive, Divya is strong, Akshara is lost and Millind is innocent."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

 

While on the other side, Rubina said she would like to pair up with Raqesh as her connection if given the chance.

That`s not it, there were also the protagonists, Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha of the thrilling drama series `Candy` who played an interesting and engaging game with contestants asking them which `Candy` suits each housemate. Divya names Shamita as the dominating `Candy`, with `Greedy Candy` being Divya, to name a few.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

