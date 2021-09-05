Bigg Boss OTT Day 28 written updates: Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh get eliminated!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar graced the stage as part of the Sunday Ka Vaar. At the beginning of the episode, the host of the show Karan Johar paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2.

Later, he goes on to speak to Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh about the comments they had made on Neha Bhasin's behaviour. In an earlier episode, Milind had commented on Neha's habit of getting physical and portrayed that in a slightly negative light. Akshara Singh had also made comments on the same. On the Sunday episode, Karan slammed the two contestants for their words.

While Karan was interacting with the contestants, Pratik Sehajpal began blaming Akshara Singh for defaming her. However, Karan Johar breaks the fight.

Once again Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty had a huge argument and the former called the latter 'ghamandi' or 'proud'. Shamita has a huge meltdown and begins yelling at Nishant. The choreographer tells Shamita that if he throws verbal attacks at her, she will start crying.

The fight remained unresolved and the contestants were called into the living room by Karan Johar. The host then announced the eliminations of the week. Unfortunately, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated from the show. This was a sad moment for many of the contestants.

To lift the spirits of the house, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and contestant Nikki Tamboli entered the show and spoke to the contestants.

Nikki reveals that her favourite contestant in the house is Pratik Sehajpal and hints that she might even want to date him when he comes out of the Bigg Boss OTT house. When she enters the house, Nikki and Pratik even kissed with a glass door in between.

In a task given by Rubina Dilaik, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin had to come to a consensus which was a difficult task for them as they don't get along at all.

For the same task, Rubina asked Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Nishant Bhat were told to come to a decision together on the 'star contestant' in the house. However, they weren't able to do so for a long time which irked Rubina and Nikki.

On a difficult day filled with fights and eliminations, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli surely brightened up their day with their advice and lighthearted jokes.

