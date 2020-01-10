Catch the inspiring true story of a headstrong woman as &PrivéHD premieres 'The Best Of Enemies'

A woman who made sure her voice was heard. Fearless, outspoken and unabashed – these are words that aptly describe the American civil rights activist Ann Atwater. Bringing an inspiring tale based on her real-life journey up against the American segregationist C.P. Ellis, &PrivéHD, is set to premiere 'The Best Of Enemies' on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the premium destination of nuanced cinema showcases this untold story that serves as a gentle reminder that all it takes is dialogue to change the world and make it a better place.

Directed by Robin Bissell, 'The Best Of Enemies' is a timely drama starring Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell in breath-taking performances. The film centres on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader.

Set against the racially charged summer of 1971, Durham, North Carolina, the movie features the two reluctantly co-chair a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools where the resulting majority vote would determine the fate of East Durham's students. With the incredible events that unfold, Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis are changed forever.

Witness a touching story of relentless conviction and change as &PrivéHD premieres 'The Best Of Enemies', this Saturday, January 11, 2019, at 1 PM and 9 PM.