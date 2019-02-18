Did you know Tiger Shroff can't sleep alone in a big room at night?

New Delhi: The current heartthrob of the nation, Tiger Shroff enjoys an ocean of fan following—all thanks to his kickass action and superlative dancing skills. He is adored by millions, especially female fans and kids.

Tiger recently featured on a popular celebrity chat show hosted by maverick filmmaker Karan Johar. The good-looking guy accompanied his two lovely co-stars and debutant actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Kjo asked several interesting questions and the stars made cool revelations about each other. When Tiger joined the newbies it was a fun ride to watch. During the conversation with Karan, the actor revealed his fear of sleeping alone in the night.

He said that he can't sleep alone in a big room ever since he watched a horror film as a child. He added that at home his mother sleeps near him and when outdoors, he makes sure a crew member always stays around.

Quite a revelation, right?

He even picked up rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif's name as his ideal dance partner while Madhuri Dixit remains his dream co-star.

Tiger will be seen with Ananya and Tara in Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2'. The film is helmed by Punit Malhotra and is hitting the screens on May 10, 2019. The movie is a sequel to 2012 hit 'Student Of The Year' which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.