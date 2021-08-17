Exclusive: Arunita Kanjilal and I are friends, my wish is to playback for Salman Khan, says Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep Rajan, the young boy from Uttarakhand's Champawat district won a million hearts with his powerful crooning abilities and clinched the Indian Idol 12 trophy. The winner got Rs 25 lakh cash prize along with the abundant love of his fans. The Indian Idol 12 greatest grand finale aired this weekend.

In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Pawandeep Rajan opened up on his winning moment, fellow contestants and what's in store for his fans:

Q. Has it sync in yet that you are the Indian Idol 12 winner?

A. Nahi aisa to kuch nae ho raha hai abhi. It feels the same because 'jaise aye they waise he hai'. But, yes it's a great thing and now am feeling a responsibility too.

Q. Explain your musical journey on the show

A. I began my musical journey at the young age of 2.5 years old, as that's when I started playing the Tabla at Kumaon Mahotsav in the Champawat district. I performed there for the time, then I used to play tabla and dholak at Pahadi programs back in my hometown. Then after my 12th class, I took up singing and made a band in Chandigarh. That's the summary of my initial journey.

Indian Idol 12 mein maine bahut kuch seekha. Made a huge family and everyone was feeling emotional when the finale came. All those precious moments we spent together, we all were reminiscing.

Q. What do have to say about the judges and host of Indian Idol 12?

A. Aditya Narayan is wonderful, he treats me like his younger brother. Aditya Bhai toh kamaal ke hai. And also our judges, they were great. They were 'judges' because they had achieved so much in their careers. Off-camera also they used to tell us amazing things about life, music etc and surely it will help me in future.

Q. Your chemistry with Arunita Kanjilal got a lot of attention, how's your equation with her?

A. If ever you meet us here in person, you will feel like we are a family. I share a similar equation with all my friends be it Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao, Sayli Kamble or others. I loved my room and roommate too since I stayed there for too long. I am going to miss this company and would like the friendship to continue. We are all great friends.

We were all emotional with tears in our eyes and throat heavy ahead of the finale when we realised it's all going to end.

Q. What was the first thing you did after lifting the trophy?

A. All my friends clicked pictures and I didn't even realise when the moment came. I felt it was surreal.

Q. If not you, then who do you think could have been the winner?

A. Everyone equally deserved it. If I take one name, another person's face comes in front of me. Each of us has a distinct feature that's why we were in the top 6. Any one of us can keep the trophy at home, it belongs to all. We are going to stay together and make good music in future.

Q. Did any of the criticism affect you?

A. No, anyone can say whatever they want to. Like I can sing, another person can say if he or she feels anything wrong. It's their love for us that they feel we can improve if they spot a mistake.

Q. Do you have any Bollywood star on your wish list for whom you want to playback?

A. Yes, I want to playback for Salman Khan.

Q. What are you going to do next...

A. I want to go to Kedarnath on a trip and later come back and buy a house in Mumbai, as I will be now shifting base here.