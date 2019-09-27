&flix is all set to premier Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Comics have always been an escape to reality during childhood, and now movies do what comics did. But what if, we get to experience the best of both worlds? &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, brings Flix First Premiere, a 'multi-verse' where Spider-Man faces the ultimate villain; KingPin. Get ready to #EnterTheSpiderVerse as the movie premiers September 29, 2019, at 1 PM, 7 PM and 9 PM, 2 PM on Zee Café and 11 PM on &PrivéHD.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one wears the mask.

Academy Award-winning writers/directors/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller bring to their audience a fresh and groundbreaking visual of a different Spider-Man Universe. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the movie features voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali essaying the role of Uncle Aaron and Oscar Winner Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir.

With a very different cinematic approach, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse not only did justice to the Marvel Comics series but also gave the Marvel fans a visual treat. In this animated version, Peter Parker is not the only Spider-Man, there are other Spider-People out there: in the multiverse called - 'The Spider-Verse'. Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has a new face and he is Miles Morales. He tries to stop the Kingpin's dimension-crossing super-collider; which brings those many spider-people from multiple universes to his world. Will he be able to take down Kingpin on his own? There's only one way to find out.

You now have more than one friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man! Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse premieres on September 29, 2019, at 1 PM, 7 PM and 9 PM, 2 PM on Zee Café and 11 PM on &PrivéHD



