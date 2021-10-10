'I want to see your legs': Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch ordeal

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan recently opened up on facing casting couch with a casting director which made him uncomfortable. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he said that he turned down the casting director's request despite the latter trying to persuade him

On Zoom's Invite Only season 2, he said, "He calls me there and says 'Because this guy is a college baddie, I want to see how physically fit you are, so can you take your T-shirt off?' I say okay I'm cool with that and then I take my T-shirt off. After that, he said, 'I want to see your legs because a lot of people only work on their upper body and not their lower body'."

The actor revealed that he felt that if the casting director wanted to see his legs, he could have done so in a look-test or on Zeeshan's Instagram. He added that he was wearing skinny jeans which means ideally the producer should have been able to make out his lower body fitness.

Zeeshan then told the casting director that he is not comfortable with that. The latter responded by saying, "Arrey yaar, ab toh samajh hi gaya hoga tu (You must have understood by now)."

He said that he understood but didn't want to get into such a situation. Khan said he only wanted work based on his merit.

For the unversed, he shot to fame playing the role of Aryan in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. His current girlfriend Reyhna Pandit had played the role of Zeeshan Khan's mother in the show.

Earlier, Zeeshan made headlines when he was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after a violent interaction with Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Praik Sehjpal.

He was asked by the Bigg Boss to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house immediately for getting physical with Pratik.