Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan confirms dating Reyhna Pandit, gives her a kiss in mushy picture!

New Delhi: Zeeshan Khan of Bigg Boss OTT fame has made his relationship with actress Reyhna Pandit official with a steamy and adorable Instagram post.

On Wednesday (October 6), the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him kissing his show's co-star Reyhna Pandit.

Along with the passionate picture, he also penned a loving note for his ladylove and called Reyhna Pandit his 'best friend and 'love of his life'.

He wrote, "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!"

Take a look at his post:

His girlfriend Reyhna Pandit commented on the post with an equally cute reply. She said, "Shy, overwhelmed, I love you jaan baby, Thnku for being you and giving me ur love

Forever."

While fans also wished them well for their relationship, a few people trolled the actor for dating his on-screen mother.

For the unversed, in the TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya', Reyhna Pandit plays the role of Zeeshan Khan's mother.

Earlier, Zeeshan made headlines when he was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after a violent interaction with Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Praik Sehjpal.

He was asked by the Bigg Boss to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house immediately for getting physical with Pratik.