India's Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty smashes glass bottle on Rohit Shetty's hand, says 'Aata majhi satakli' - Watch

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty who is a judge on India's Got Talent with rapper Badshah, veteran actress Kirron Kher and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, recently shared a hilarious unseen, BTS video from set. Recently, hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty whose recent film 'Sooryavanshi' broke the box office featured on the show.

In the video, Shilpa was seen trying to get guest star Rohit Shetty's attention while he was speaking to Badshah. However, Rohit didn't pay any heed to her and continued talking to Badshah. This irked Shilpa and she screamed, "Aata majhi satakli" and took a glass bottle and smashed it on Rohit's arm.

This finally got his attention and he was shocked by her actions. She then said, "Picture do mujhe!". He asked her, "Pagal hai kya? mera suit kharab kar diya"

Shilpa had later shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption: "Garam zhaali ketli Aata Majhi Satakli Maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… Phod di maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa!?"

Shilpa Shetty announced her new film 'Sukhee' and shared a poster of the upcoming movie on Tuesday (March 2). The next day (March 3), she jetted off to Chandigarh from Mumbai to start the first schedule of the film.

For the unversed, she had recently made her big comeback to the big screen with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'.