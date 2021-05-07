KBC 13 registration: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' new season on roll - All you need to know

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 is all set to roll. The big announcement was made by the channel telecasting the show on social media. As the country is braving the second deadly wave of coronavirus, no new shoots are underway and watching your favourite show at home might sound like the only feasible plan right now.

The news of KBC 13 registration open was shared by the channel with a new teaser and fans are delighted as they love watching the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia.

Aa rahe hain phir ek baar Mr. @SrBachchan lekar #KBC ke sawaal! Toh uthaiye phone aur ho jaaiye taiyyar kyunki 10 May se shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke registrations. pic.twitter.com/1fIygBN9ar — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 5, 2021

KBC 13 REGISTRATION DATE:

All those who are interested to take part in the quiz show can do so from May 10, 2021, 9 PM ON Sony liv.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.