Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 12, 2019 episode preview: How will Aliya react to Purab meeting Disha?

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Purab is shocked to see Disha at the anniversary party. He overhears her conversation and believes she is talking about her husband. Abhi plans to meet Sarita, who is keeping unwell but Vikram feels that he is going to meet Prachi's mother. 

Sarita asks Pragya to call Mr Mehra and apologise, therefore, she decides to make a video call instead. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prachi and Ranbir are on the terrace. Prachi is dusting Ranbir’s suit and he looks at her with love. Disha is leaving the party while Purab watches her walk away. Aliya stops Disha from leaving. She reminds Disha that it’s her wedding anniversary too. Disha wishes Aliya a happy anniversary and says she is happy for them both. Purab looks upset but says nothing. How will Aliya react to Purab meeting Disha? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
