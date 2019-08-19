close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya realise Vikram is not Mr Mehra?

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Aliya asks Disha to stay away from Purab. As Aryan entered the room, Aliya introduces him to Disha as her son. Disha is shocked to know about Purab and Aliya's son. Pallavi gets to know about Vikram's gift. Abhi gets the bravery award from the CM and asks Prachi to collect the same on her mother's behalf. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is outside a shop when she hears Vikram on the phone. He talks about giving his wife Pallavi a divorce because he doesn’t love her anymore. Pragya gets angry at him. Since she assumes he is Mr Mehra she scolds him saying Prachi and Sarita both respect him so much. She tells him that they don’t know how horrible a person he is. Will Pragya realise that Vikram is not Mr Mehra? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

