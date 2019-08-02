close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 2, 2019 episode preview: Will Sarita manage to bring Pragya and Abhi back together?

In the next episode, Abhi enters a restaurant to meet Sarita who is with Prachi’s mother. He calls up Sarita and says he can’t find her and asks her where she is sitting. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Rhea heads to Prachi's house, she meets Pragya and tells her that she has a headache and was just passing by. Shahana tries to avoid Rhea but Pragya asks her to leave. When Pragya is not around, Shahana accuses Rhea of trying to steal Prachi's mother. But Rhea asks her to stay away from her. Then, Shahana tells this to Prachi, who is busy with work. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi enters a restaurant to meet Sarita who is with Prachi’s mother. He calls up Sarita and says he can’t find her and asks her where she is sitting. Sarita directs him to her table when Pragya is too. Pragya looks around to see where Mr Mehra is. Abhi too begins searching for Sarita. Will Sarita manage to bring Pragya and Abhi back together? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

