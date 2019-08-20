close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya’s scolding help Vikram?

In the next episode, Vikram is in a shop talking on the phone. Pragya is standing nearby and hears him complaining about his marriage on the call. 

Kumkum Bhagya August 20, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya’s scolding help Vikram?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi tries to stop the fight between Vikram and Pallavi. Aliya asks Purab to make her a promise that he will never leave her. She feels sorry for talking rudely to Disha. Rhea tries to impress Abhi much similar to Prachi. Shahana and Prachi return home with Pragya's bravery award, to inturn is sitting worried thinking about Disha. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vikram is in a shop talking on the phone. Pragya is standing nearby and hears him complaining about his marriage on the call. Vikram also says that wants to get a divorce since he doesn’t love his wife anymore. Pragya gets angry and tells Vikram but thinks he is Mr Mehra. She says Prachi and Sarita respect him so much but she thinks her is just like every other man. Will Pragya’s scolding help Vikram work on his marriage? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 19, 2019 episode recap: Will Pragya meet Disha?

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Yamuna above danger mark in Delhi, 21,000 moved to relief camps