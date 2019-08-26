close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 26, 2019 episode preview: Pragya invites Abhi to her house

In the next episode, Sarita asks Pragya to invite Mr Mehra home. Pragya says she will call him but with his entire family. 

New Delhi: In the episode, Vikram informs Abhi about Prachi's mother and tells him that he should meet her once. Sarla also, on the other hand, wants Pragya to meet the real Mr Mehra but the latter refuses to go to his house to meet him. Disha meanwhile, doesn't want to take a lift from Purab but has no choice due to the thunderstorm. Prachi informs her mom about the fashion show and is surprised at her positive reaction. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Sarita asks Pragya to invite Mr Mehra home. Pragya says she will call him but with his entire family. Pragya hops to meet Rhea too. Sarita says it is fine if she calls his entire family. She is happy that even though they didn’t meet at Aliya’s party, they will be able to meet now. Will Pragya meet Abhi and realise that Rhea is her daughter too? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

