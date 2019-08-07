Kumkum Bhagya August 7, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya meet Abhi this time?

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya tries to reach out to Abhi, who is surrounded by a huge crowd of fans. Abhi dedicates a song to the woman he loves and Pragya meets Vikram thinking of him as Mr Mehra. After the performance is over, Pragya manages to hold Abhi's hand but is again pushed by the crowd of fans. When Abhi tries to look at Pragya, he gets a call from Rhea asking him to rush home.

At home, Rhea asks Abhi to invite Prachi's mother to Aliya's anniversary party.

In the next episode, Pragya and Sarita go back home. Sarita tells Pragya that she looks happy because she met Sarita’s hero. Pragya says that she is wrong. She says that she met her hero today. Sarita is shocked hearing that Pragya met her husband also at the same restaurant. Will she realise that Abhi and Mr Mehra are the same people? Stay tuned to find out.

