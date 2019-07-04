close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi marry Prachi’s mom?

In the next episode, Rhea tells Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi tries to tell Rhea that she is not interested in Ranbir. 

Kumkum Bhagya July 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi marry Prachi’s mom?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Mitali tells Mira to be cautious of Aliya. She thinks that Aliya will get to know about Mira's feelings for Abhi. Rhea refuses to talk to Ranbir. Purab is lost in the thoughts of Disha while Aliya is busy talking to him. Purab thinks of Aliya as Disha as says, 'I Love You'. However, Aliya thinks he loves her and reciprocates immediately.

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Rhea tells Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi tries to tell Rhea that she is not interested in Ranbir. Mira opens the door just then and sees Rhea with Prachi. Vikram, Ranbir’s father, tells Abhi that he has a life. Vikram says that men who have a wife don’t have a life. Since Abhi doesn’t have a wife, he has a life. Abhi misses having a wife when he hears this. Will he take up Sarita’s proposal of marrying Prachi’s mom? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updateZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Carice van Houten thinks #MeToo led to less nudity in 'Game of Thrones'

Must Watch

PT6M46S

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in RSS defamation case