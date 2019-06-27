close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya June 27, 2019 episode preview: Can Prachi bring Purab and Disha together?

In the next episode, Prachi asks Pragya why didn’t she tell her about this aunt earlier. 

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya speaks her heart out in front of Disha. She confesses about fearing to lose Prachi. Later, Abhi finds out that Disha went to meet Pragya. He then decides to meet Pragya and goes to her house. When she sees Abhi in her house, Pragya hides to keep away from him. 

Abhi then asks Disha to say sorry to Pragya on his behalf but still feels that it was Pragya who is responsible for Kiara's demise.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prachi asks Pragya why didn’t she tell her about this aunt earlier. Pragya says Prachi has a whole family the mother’s side she hasn’t met. Prachi asks Pragya if she will take her to her father too. Disha meets Prachi on the road and Prachi tells Disha that she got a lift from someone. She asks Disha to join her too. Disha is about to sit in the car when she notices Purab driving it. Stay tuned to find out if Prachi brings Purab and Disha together.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

