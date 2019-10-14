Kumkum Bhagya October 12, 2019 episode recap: Hritik proposes to Disha?

New Delhi: In the episode, Priyanka identifies Rishi as the one who tried to rape her but the latter alleges that she instead tried to rape him. When Abhi hears this, he gets angry but Pragya stops him. Abhi leaves the spot and Priyanka blackmails Rishi. She asks him to marry her and only then will she take her case back. However, Pragya with the help of her lawyer manages to get bail ready for Rishi. Pragya informs Abhi that Priyanka intends to marry Rishi. Abhi meanwhile trusts Pragya yet believes that Rishi molested Priyanka.

In tonight’s episode, Abhi asks Pragya is she ready to go away from him because of Rishi. Pragya says she was already away from him. Abhi takes Priyanka while Pragya takes Rishi in the cab and the both go their separate ways. Priyanka cries in the car and tells Abhi that she is scared because Rishi is out of jail.

She asks him to get Rishi back in jail. Abhi promises to keep Rishi away from Priyanka and promises to put Rishi back in jail. Ranbir goes to visit Prachi at her old house. He calls Shahana and finds out that they have shifted. Pragya reaches home with Rishi and everyone is happy to see him.

Prachi and Shahana notice that Rishi is wounded. Pragya and Rishi say he got wounded while playing a match. Pragya goes out for another work and Sarita leaves for catering business. Prachi and Shahana both ask Rishi what happened to him, but Ranbir shows up there. Rishi gets a message from Priyanka and goes into his room.

Purab is at home and wants to tell Abhi that he has decided to go back to Disha. However, when Abhi reaches home and finds Purab, he tells her about Pragya and Rishi. Purab says it may be for the best because Rhea is not ready to meet her mother yet. He asks Abhi to wait and prepare Rhea before bringing Pragya home as her mother.

Pragya goes to Disha’s house to meet the lawyer with Hritik. They discuss how they can prove Priyanka guilty. Pragya again sees Hritik’s feelings for Disha and warns her that this could become ugly as King Singh did with Abhi. Watch how Disha reacts when Hritik proposes to her next week.

