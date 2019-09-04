Kumkum Bhagya September 3, 2019 episode recap: Will Sarita find out that Mr Mehra is Pragya’s husband?

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya asks Disha about Aliya's plan to come in the way of her and Purab. Abhi, on the other hand, also asks Purab about Aliya and checks if she lied to him. However, both Disha and Purab maintain that Aliya is not at fault. Rhea, meanwhile, finds her photo inside Ranbir's cupboard and realises how much he loves her. Disha questions Pragya about her love for Abhi and why can't she go back to him?

Watch your latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Pragya tells Disha that she knows Abhi doesn’t have anyone new in his life. Disha asks how Pragya knows. Pragya remembers the time when she was still married to Abhi and they went to a restaurant once. She remembers how Abhi felt ignored because Pragya was on the phone and not looking at her.

Pragya challenges Abhi to flirt with anyone and see if anyone pays attention to him. When Abhi flirts with other girls Pragya gets jealous and says she is Abhi’s wife. When they leave, Abhi promises to never give Pragya’s place to anyone in his life. Pragya tells Disha that for Abhi and her to fall in love, they have to start all over again.

Ranbir calls up Shahana on his phone. He pretends to be Aryan and scolds Shahana. However, Prachi has answered Shahana’s phone and hears Ranbir’s voice. She calls him back and scolds him for being stupid. Rhea is shouting at her designer for getting bad dresses. Mira calms Rhea down and picks a dress for her.

Abhi sees this and thanks Mira. The designed calls Mira, Rhea’s mom. Rhea gets angry and tells the designer her mom abandoned her. Pragya realises that Abhi’s photo is missing from her cupboard. She scolds Prachi for touching her things. Sarita understands it is Pragya’s husband's photo and decides to search for the photo together.

Will Sarita find out that Mr Mehra is Pragya’s husband? Stay tuned to watch. Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.