Kundali Bhagya August 5, 2019 episode preview: How will Preeta react on seeing Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan leaves for Preeta's house. Prithvi avoids Sherlyn and does not take his call while sitting on the mandap. When Sarla notices that Preeta is unhappy, she asks her if she wants to call off the wedding but Preeta refuses. Sherlyn, meanwhile, decides to leave the Luthra house and heads straight to the wedding. But Rakhi and Daadi stop her and ask where she is going?

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

Next week, Preeta puts the garland of flowers around Prithvi’s neck at the mandap. Preeta also puts the garland around Prithvi’s neck. While Prithvi looks happy, Preeta seems lost and upset. Karan enters the wedding hall and notices that Preeta’s wedding is already on in full swing. Will it be too late for Karan to stop Preeta’s wedding? How will Preeta react on seeing Karan at the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

