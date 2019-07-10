Kundali Bhagya July 10, 2019 episode preview: Sherlyn and Prithvi's secret out?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta reveals her innermost feelings to Biji and says that she doesn't want to get married and wants her to find a way to postpone it. Mahesh then threatens the kidnapper and asks him to tell the truth. He gets hold of some solid proof which proves that Sherlyn is the culprit.

Meanwhile, Karan's old friend Mahira visits Luthra House and everyone is delighted to see her. Sherlyn then finds out that Mahira is fond of one of the Luthra boys among Karan, Rishabh and Sammy.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Mahesh goes back home and scolds Preeta. He tells her to stop all her acting since he knows the truth. He says that Preeta and Sarla both saw Sherlyn with someone else. He tells Sherlyn that he knows exactly the man who she was with. He says he knows Prithvi helped Sherlyn with the plan and says he will put them in jail. Will this be the end of Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plan? Stay tuned to find out.

