Kundali Bhagya July 11, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn be exposed?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn pretends to be unwell and doesn't go for the puja along with Rakhi and Rishabh. Sherlyn then sneaks out to break into Rakhi's cupboard while everyone is away. She checks out the jewellery and Luthra house property papers. When Mahesh returns home, he tells Sherlyn about her ill deed and confronts her. She blames Preeta and that's when Mahesh slaps her.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn decides to run away from the house after finds that her secret is out. She meets Preeta who stops her from leaving. Preeta slaps Sherlyn but then Sherlyn tries to retaliate she sees the whole Luthra family standing with Preeta. They walk into the house behind Preeta and push Sherlyn back inside. Will Sherlyn finally end up paying for her crimes? Stay tuned to find out.

