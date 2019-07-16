Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2019 episode preview: Will Mahesh bring Preeta to the Luthra house?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi meets Sherlyn and talks about the plan. He confirms about Mahesh and asks her if he has told the Luthras about the truth. Karan reveals that they have not yet met Mahesh at the temple. Mahesh apologises to Preeta. Prithvi plans to kill Mahesh.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla tells Preeta that the Luthra’s didn’t respect her. She asks Preeta to promise that she will never go back to the Luthra’s or their house. Preeta tells Mahesh that she has promised her mother to not be near the Luthras. Mahesh says that he respects Preeta’s decision. He wishes that he would have made Preeta his daughter-in-law. But he adds that it is not too later. Will Mahesh bring Preeta to the Luthra house? Stay tuned to find out.

