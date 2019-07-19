close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise Preeta donated blood?

In tonight’s episode, Preeta is ready to donate blood for Mahesh. Preeta asks the nurse to not tells anyone in the Luthra family what she is doing. 

Kundali Bhagya July 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise Preeta donated blood?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, the doctor tells Karan that Mahesh's survival chances are bleak. Preeta rushes to the hospital but Luthras insult her. Karan accuses her of the planned murder of Mahesh. The nurse asks the Luthras to arrange for B+ blood group. Just then Preeta leaves and meets Prithvi midway and she tells him that she will be donating the blood to Mahesh. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Preeta is ready to donate blood for Mahesh. Preeta asks the nurse to not tells anyone in the Luthra family what she is doing. Just then she hears Karan entering the room. Preeta hides as Karan tells the nurse he found someone to donate blood. The nurse says someone already donated blood and they don’t need any more blood. Karan wishes he could thank the person who donated blood. Will Karan realise Preeta donated blood? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode recap: Will Prithvi stop Preeta from donating blood?

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?