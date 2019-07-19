Kundali Bhagya July 19, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise Preeta donated blood?

New Delhi: In the episode, the doctor tells Karan that Mahesh's survival chances are bleak. Preeta rushes to the hospital but Luthras insult her. Karan accuses her of the planned murder of Mahesh. The nurse asks the Luthras to arrange for B+ blood group. Just then Preeta leaves and meets Prithvi midway and she tells him that she will be donating the blood to Mahesh.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Preeta is ready to donate blood for Mahesh. Preeta asks the nurse to not tells anyone in the Luthra family what she is doing. Just then she hears Karan entering the room. Preeta hides as Karan tells the nurse he found someone to donate blood. The nurse says someone already donated blood and they don’t need any more blood. Karan wishes he could thank the person who donated blood. Will Karan realise Preeta donated blood? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.