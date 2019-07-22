Kundali Bhagya July 22, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta marry Prithvi?

New Delhi: In the episode, after Preeta donates blood for Mahesh, she asks the nurse to not reveal this secret to the Luthras. Just then Karan enters the room but Preeta manages to hide. Prithvi then heads to Preeta's house and tells Sarla that Preeta is in the hospital. Sarla gets angry with Preeta for helping the Luthras. Rishabh and Karan get to know that Mahesh is keeping well but is in a state of coma.

Catch a sneak-peek of next week’s action here:

In the next episode, Preeta goes to the Luthra house where Rakhi, Rishabh and Karan are present. She says that they may be enemies now but she still respects them. Preeta says that out of respect she is inviting the Luthra family to her wedding. Karan and Rishabh are shocked to find out that the wedding is happening the next day itself. Will they allow Preeta marry Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.