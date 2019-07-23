close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 23, 2019 episode preview: Preeta's marriage news shocks Luthras

New Delhi: In the episode, Sarla scolds Preeta and asks her along with Srishti to never go back to the Luthra house. Prithvi meets Sherlyn and gets to know about Mahesh's return and his state of coma. The duo decides to rob off Luthras. Then, Dadi asks Preeta to invite Luthras to the wedding. 

When Preeta goes to invite the Luthras, Rakhi feels sorry for her behaviour towards the former and apologises. Preeta's wedding with Prithvi shocks the Luthras. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta tells Karan that she doesn’t have a father anymore. Mahesh was a father figure to her. She tells Karan that she has complete respect for Mahesh and would do anything to save his life. Karan tells Preeta that is she will do anything to save his father then she should call off her marriage with Prithvi. Meanwhile, Rakhi tells Kareena about a girl she wants to make her bahu. Is she also talking about Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

