Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn and Prithvi's plan work?

In the next episode, Prithvi tries to stop Preeta from crying by wiping her tears with his hands. He asks Preeta to stop thinking about the Luthra’s and start thinking about him.

Kundali Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn and Prithvi&#039;s plan work?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Rakhi's husband tells her that even now he has more faith in Preeta than Sherlyn. On the other hand, Sarla tells her daughters to never return to Luthra House. Prithvi lands up at their place and tries to further instigate them against the Luthras. 

Karan calls up Preeta and vents out his anger but after a point, she refuses to take his call and this irritates him. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi tries to stop Preeta from crying by wiping her tears with his hands. He asks Preeta to stop thinking about the Luthra’s and start thinking about him. He tries to touch Preeta but she backs away from him. Meanwhile, Sherlyn instigates Karan saying he is hurt because he loved Preeta and she betrayed him. Karan has locked himself in his room but he throws a vase in anger towards Sherlyn saying he hates Preeta. Will Sherlyn and Prithvi manage to turn Karan and Preeta against each other? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

