Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 31, 2019 episode preview: What plan does Srishti have in mind?

In the next episode, Sarla goes to Preeta’s room and finds her looking sad. Sarla asks her what’s wrong.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, while Karan is driving the car, he hits Prithvi's car. Prithvi teases Karan as he is about to marry Preeta and in this scuffle, Karan slaps him. Karan heads back home and tells about his meeting with Prithvi. Sherlyn is surprised to know that Prithvi is about to marry Preeta. 

On the other hand, Karan messages Preeta and insults her. Biji then asks Preeta if she wants to call off the wedding but the latter refuses to do so. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla goes to Preeta’s room and finds her looking sad. Sarla asks her what’s wrong. Preeta doesn’t say anything but Biji interrupts saying everything was wrong till now and she will make things right. Meanwhile, Prithvi has reached the marriage hall. Srishti asks him what he is doing there. When Prithvi is about to enter in Srishti stops him. Srishti promises to make the wedding hell for Prithvi. What plan does Srishti have in mind? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

