close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 4, 2019 Preview: Will Preeta marry Karan?

In the next episode, Karan is in Preeta’s bedroom while Prithvi is waiting outside with Preeta’s family. 

Kundali Bhagya July 4, 2019 Preview: Will Preeta marry Karan?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi tries to convince Preeta about their impending marriage but the latter seems least interested and asks him to leave. Sherlyn meanwhile irritates Karan and tries to instigate him against Preeta. He instead starts missing Preeta and thinks about apologising to her. Karan's dad gets a phone call and he rushes. 

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan is in Preeta’s bedroom while Prithvi is waiting outside with Preeta’s family. Karan holds Preeta close and asks her to call off her wedding with Prithvi. He says that he has a much better guy for her. Karan says that he is himself the right guy for Preeta. Will Preeta accept Karan’s proposal after everything that happened between them? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode recap: Will Preeta end up fixing her marriage to Prithvi?

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai to appear before court in RSS defamation case