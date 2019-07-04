Kundali Bhagya July 4, 2019 Preview: Will Preeta marry Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi tries to convince Preeta about their impending marriage but the latter seems least interested and asks him to leave. Sherlyn meanwhile irritates Karan and tries to instigate him against Preeta. He instead starts missing Preeta and thinks about apologising to her. Karan's dad gets a phone call and he rushes.

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan is in Preeta’s bedroom while Prithvi is waiting outside with Preeta’s family. Karan holds Preeta close and asks her to call off her wedding with Prithvi. He says that he has a much better guy for her. Karan says that he is himself the right guy for Preeta. Will Preeta accept Karan’s proposal after everything that happened between them? Stay tuned to find out.

