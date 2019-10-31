close

Kundali Bhagya October 31, 2019 episode preview: Will Kareena's plan be successful?

In the next episode, Kareena tells Mahira that she spoke to Rishabh about Karan’s marriage. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Rishabh confronts Sherlyn and warns her against supporting anyone who is planning Karan's second marriage. She then complains about it to Prithvi. Karan accompanies his cricket team captain to see the girl he likes and then is shocked to find out that it's none other than his wife Preeta. He tells the captain that it's his wife and the immediately says friend's wife. Preeta's boss asks Karan to give her a lift back home. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Kareena tells Mahira that she spoke to Rishabh about Karan’s marriage. She says that Rishabh got very angry when she brought up the topic. Sherlyn says Rishabh will stop Karan from getting married. Sammy is pressing Daadi’s legs and tells her that her pain has increased after Preeta left. However, Daadi refuses to let Preeta back in her house. Will Sammy bring Preeta back to the house? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

