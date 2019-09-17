close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2019 episode preview: Karan-Preeta to enter Luthra house

In the next episode, Prithvi tells his family that nothing has been spoilt. He tells them that Preeta has always been his and she will return back to him.

Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2019 episode preview: Karan-Preeta to enter Luthra house
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: Prithvi tries his best to make everyone believe that Preeta and Karan's marriage is a fake but is disappointed by the reactions. Sarla slaps Prithvi and asks him to leave the marriage hall at once. Like a jilted lover, Prithvi leaves the place in frustration and destroys all the decorations. Karan doesn't answer Rishabh's call and back home Sherlyn wonders what's up with him. Preeta and Karan head back to the former's house for bidaai preparations. Karan, meanwhile tells Sammy to not inform anyone at home as he wants to surprise everyone. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi tells his family that nothing has been spoilt. He tells them that Preeta has always been his and she will return back to him. Karan is walking out of the door with Preeta for her bidaai. Sarla cries as she lets Preeta go and live with her husband’s family now. Will Prithvi stop Karan from taking Preeta home? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.
 
 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya September 16, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan’s surprise ruin Sherlyn’s plans?

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Watch: Mumbai metro third stage in progress