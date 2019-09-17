Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2019 episode preview: Karan-Preeta to enter Luthra house

New Delhi: Prithvi tries his best to make everyone believe that Preeta and Karan's marriage is a fake but is disappointed by the reactions. Sarla slaps Prithvi and asks him to leave the marriage hall at once. Like a jilted lover, Prithvi leaves the place in frustration and destroys all the decorations. Karan doesn't answer Rishabh's call and back home Sherlyn wonders what's up with him. Preeta and Karan head back to the former's house for bidaai preparations. Karan, meanwhile tells Sammy to not inform anyone at home as he wants to surprise everyone.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi tells his family that nothing has been spoilt. He tells them that Preeta has always been his and she will return back to him. Karan is walking out of the door with Preeta for her bidaai. Sarla cries as she lets Preeta go and live with her husband’s family now. Will Prithvi stop Karan from taking Preeta home? Stay tuned to find out.

