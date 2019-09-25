Kundali Bhagya September 25, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta fight back against Karan?

New Delhi: In the episode, after cursing the Luthras, Sarla leaves their house. Meanwhile, Sherlyn meets Prithvi and tells him that Karan has abandoned Preeta. She slaps Prithvi for letting Preeta and Karan 's wedding take place in the first place. On hearing this, Prithvi thinks Preeta will now come back to him seeking help. When Karan is confronted about his wedding at home, he confesses and says that he did it only to take revenge. Rakhi slaps him hard on hearing this.

Sarla, meanwhile, promises to take revenge from Karan.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla tells Preeta to forget about how much bad luck she has had till now. She asks Preeta to fight against her destiny. She asks Preeta to promise that she will fight back. Meanwhile, Karan tells his family that he will not bring Preeta home as his wife. He tells them he only wanted to take revenge on her. Will Preeta decide to fight back against Karan’s injustice towards her? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.