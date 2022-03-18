Lock Upp Day 18 written updates: Payal Rohatgi breaks down into tears over her 'delayed' marriage plans

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', there were a few contestants that switched teams. In addition to that, Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohtagi got into a heated argument which resulted in Payal having a breakdown after her marriage plans with her partner Sangram.

At the beginning of the episode, Payal Rohatgi tried to enter the luxurious bathrooms assigned to the blue team by stealing Poonam Pandey's mic and pretending to be her.

Later, the jailers sent a message on the screen asking Payal and Poonam to switch mics and get back on their original mics. Payal pretended to have no clue about taking Poonam's mic, however.

The blue team, happy about getting a separate, more luxurious bathroom, tried to make the orange team jealous by bragging about their bigger bathrooms. Karanvir jokingly told Saisha that it is much easier to clean the commode with a sprinkler than without one.

Karanvir and Payal get into a fight and Payal called him a male chauvinist and a misogynist. Karanvir used the term 'Choru Ka Gulam' while arguing with her which triggered as she felt he was referring to her fiancee Sangram.

She broke down into tears as she didn't want to bring him into the show and then expressed that she wants to get married to her partner of 12 years.

Later, Karanvir realised that he had pushed her trigger point and went and apologised to her. He also opened up about being bullied by his sister when he was younger.

Jailer Karan Kundrra made an appearance and took the teams into the Arena for a challenging task. The task tested their physical strength and team coordination.

At the end of the game, the blue team won and the orange team had to give up their beds and sleep on mats. Anjali switched to the blue team and Ali Mercchant chose orange as his team.

For more updates on ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp, watch this space.