Lock Upp Day 16 written updates: Sara Khan says ex-husband Ali Merchant still making efforts to talk to her

NEW DELHI: Karanvir Bohra wakes up and finds out that the bathroom is dirty. Shivam Sharma and Siddharth Sharma get into an argument. Shivam accuses Siddharth of not maintaining hygience in the bathroom and asks him to clean up the mess.

Karanvir advises Shivam to not attack anyone's father during an argument. However, he ignores his advice and again taunts Shivam saying, "Come and sit in front of your father".

Guard announces 'Cow dung task' between two teams.

Payal Rohatgi, who is from the Orange team, tries to destroy the other team's task. However, Karanvir and Munawar stopped her. Karanvir destroys Orange team's board.

The task ends and the guard announces the Left team, which is the Blue team as the winner. As a reward, the Blue Team is free from bathroom duty for the entire week.

Karanvir says Babita played the woman card and accused him of touching her during the cow dung task. Babita denies and says she did not accused KV of anything.

Munawar enters the 'Benakaab Zone' and is asked by the guard to play a dumb guy. Next enters Poonam Pandey, who is asked to play seductress until further orders by the jailor.

Karanvir is asked to create differences between Shivam and Ali.

Sara is asked to play an attention-seeking girl in the house.

Shivam is asked to play a happy go lucky guy and play a romantic guy in the jail.

Karanvir asks Ali Merchant if Shivam and Sara's thing in the house is for real or for the camera. Ali says it looks fake. KV tells Shivam that Ali Merchant has been finding Shivam's feelings as fake for Sara.

Karanvir tries his best to create a rift between Ali and Shivam and complete his task. He finally succeeds as Shivam and Ali Merchant get into an argument over Sara. Shivam asks Ali Merchant what he has been doing on the show as he knows that Sara is a part of the show.

Sara tries to intervene between the two. However, the two continue to fight.

Karanvir finally wins the task and his team gets rewarded with a private bathroom. Munawar is seen breaking into tears. Shivam too is seen getting emotional.

