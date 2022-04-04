हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 34 written updates: Zeeshan Khan blames Payal Rohatgi for orange team's past failures

The inmates took part in a secret ballot in the latest episode of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'. See which contestants ended up on the chargesheet.

Lock Upp Day 34 written updates: Zeeshan Khan blames Payal Rohatgi for orange team&#039;s past failures
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the inmates were asked to take part in a secret ballot and nominate each other's name for the chargesheet. Mandana Karimi also spoke about her first marriage and her painful separation which followed.

Mandana and Asma were talking about their romantic life and Asma was telling Mandana that she doesn't have a boyfriend yet but plans to get hitched in 3-4 years. Mandana then told her about her marriage and how she and her husband finally headed for separation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

She recalled that her ex-husband had affairs with all the people she knew during the period that they were unofficially separated. 

Later, the inmates take part in a task where each team has to create the Indian snack chaklis. They had to preform the whole process from scratch and then pack the chaklis into boxes. 

Payal Rohatgi then lashed out at Mandana for throwing food in the garbage and insulted her several times. Payal also got into a heated argument with Zeeshan Khan and called him a 'failure'. 

Zeeshan accused Payal of being the reason behind the orange team's failure. This irked her greatly. Even though Karanvir tried to intervene in their fight and calm them down, he was unable to do so.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

At the end of the episode, the contestants put in each other's names for chargesheet. Vinit got the most charges (8) in the jail. It is yet to be seen how this secret ballot will pan out.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppLock Upp updatesKangana RanautPayal RohatgiZeeshan Khan
Next
Story

Bharti Singh drops CUTEST post after welcoming baby boy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Must Watch

PT43M3S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, April 04, 2022