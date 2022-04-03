Lock Upp Day 36 written updates: Nisha Rawal EVICTED, Payal Rohatgi saved by Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the contestants were given a huge surprise after Karanvir Bohra and Saisha returned to the show. Since it was judgement day, host Kangana Ranaut was present to give her verdicts on the contestants.

At the beginning of the show, Saisha made a grant re-entry to the show and wore an anarkali suit specially fo Munawar Faruqui. She then danced on the song Bole Chudiyaan.

Later, Karanvir made an entrance on the show which made his previous team members very emotional and they all rushed to hug him tight.

Anjali Arora had to make a decision on which teams Karanvir and Saisha go to. Kangana also gave her an option to keep them both in the blue team but let Munawar go to the orange team. However, since Anjali and Munawar are in a budding romance, she decided to forego that option.

Karanvir ended up joining the orange team. Later, Zeeshan Khan apologised to Karanvir for taking his name to be eliminated from the house. Karanvir said that it was just a game so he doesn't need to be sorry.

Kangana revealed that Poonam Pandey was safe from eviction as she received the most votes from audiences and they liked her performance this week.

Nisha Rawal and Payal Rohatgi were the two remaining inmates who were on the chargesheet.

Kangana took the call this time and decided that Nisha Rawal should leave the show. She explained that even though Payal made questionable statements, she was more engaged in the show and Nisha Rawal's conduct was too 'proper' for such a show.

Nisha Rawal was quite emotional on hearing this but thanked Kangana for giving her the opportunity to come on the show. The inmates wished her a teary goodbye and hugged her one last time in the jail.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp.