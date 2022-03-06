Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui says 'passing time' was hardest part of prison, watch

New Delhi: Lock Upp contestant and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently opened up on his experience in prison after he was arrested last year in Indore for allegedly 'insulting Hindu gods and goddesses' before his stand-up show.

In a conversation with fans through a camera in the Lock Upp house, Munawar recalled his time and jail and how it was incredibly difficult to pass time in prison. He also said that he would have to tread carefully in the jail cell as it was crowded and he couldn't afford to bump into the other inmates.

He said that after he'd wake up in the morning, he would walk around for what felt like 3-4 hours but was only 45 mins.

Munawar told the camera, "7 bje se walk karna shuru karte the, 3-4 ghante tak walk kiye, ek dum thakke paer ek dum patthar jaisa ho gaya. baithta tha, lagta tha 4-5 ghanta ho gaya, dekho to gadhi mein to pone 8. 45 minutes (I would start walking at 7 am, walk for 3-4 hours. My feet would get super tired. I would sit down, felt as if 4-5 hours have passed but when I would see the time, it was only 7:45 minutes)"

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the comedian started his journey in 2017 by doing stand-ups. In 2018, Munawar became the winner of Comic Kaun 4.0 and Open Mic at Synergy Fest.

He rose to national fame in 2021, after his controversial arrest by Madhya Pradesh's Indore police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Munawar spent almost a month behind the bars.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Some other contestants of the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show are Nisha Rawal, Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat.