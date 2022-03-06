Lock Upp Day 7 written updates: Kangana Ranaut declares Munawar Faruqui safe from elimination task!

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is getting interesting day by day. In just one week, show has garnered a lot of appreciations from the critics as well as audience.

So in today episode, Kangana was seen meeting all the inmates and discussing their grievances and their stories which they had to share.

Meanwhile, she also asks all the jail inmates to share their view on whom they feel is the ultimate culprit for this week, and in result Kaaranvir Bohra gets the maximum number of votes and becomes the real 'aaropi'.

In the later part of the episode, Kangana asks all the contestants who are in danger in stand in one line and later declares Munawar Faruqui safe from the elimination for this week as he receives maximum votes from the audience.

Later, she asks the rest of the danger zone contestants to convince the safe housemates to vote in his/her favour, so that they can get maximum number of votes and can also get safe from elimination.

In this task, Shivam Sharma gets four votes from the safe inmates and that’s how he gets safe.

Rest of three inmates including – Anjali Arora, Siddharth Sharma and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj emerge as the bottom 3 contestants for this week who are in danger zone.

Before ending the show, Kangana shares with them that in tomorrow’s episode one of them needs to share their secret with the world in order to survive in this game.

Who will be sharing their secret out and loud? Well, only time will tell.