Kangana Ranaut opens up on 'Lock Upp' comparisons with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut as host of Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show ‘Lock Upp’ that streams on ALT Balaji. The high-drama show or the 'Atyaachaari Khel' that opened to record breaking numbers has thirteen controversial celebrities held captive inside the 'Badass Jail'. Kangana Ranaut hosted show is also being compared to Salman Khan hosted show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Opening up on the comparisons, Kangana told IANS, “See 'Bigg Boss' and all are TV shows and they have contestants on them. We are not talking about contestants here, we're talking about 'kaidis' and they are in jail. I will have the final word and I will choose the winner."

When asked if she would favour one contestant over the other, she told, “It's human nature to resonate with certain people and to not resonate with certain people. But that will not affect my decision. I`m a very objective person. And I feel the winner should be somebody who is probably not the definition of winners we have seen so far in reality shows."

She further added, “But someone who`s out there and knows how to deal with life, who's spontaneous, who's fun and at the same time is innocent and pure. This is going to be the winner of `Lock Upp Season 1` and I am sure that I will favour such a person and such a person will be my favourite as well. The winner will be somebody who I like".

‘Lock Upp’ contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohtagi, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Babita Phogat, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora and streams on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player.