Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis to judge dance show

Celebrities Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will reportedly judge "India's Best Dancer".

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis to judge dance show
Mumbai: Celebrities Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will reportedly judge "India's Best Dancer".

The dance show will have a homegrown format and will be produced by Frames, which has backed shows like "Dance India Dance 3", "DID L'il Masters 2" and "Nach Baliye 5".

It is said to be the "toughest dance reality show" so far. Auditions are expected to begin next month.

In addition to the judges, who are coming together on the small screen for the first time, there will be 12 mentors.

The show is expected to premiere in February 2020.

