Netflix India lines up four new movies for 2020

New Delhi: Netflix India just announced the forthcoming additions to its film lineup for 2020. In a January 16 tweet, the online streaming service listed four new movies that would be added to its roster for this year.

The caption of the post read: "20/20 vision. 4 more new films we see coming our way this year. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72AK vs AK directed by @VikramMotwaneAn anthology of 4 films produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_Freedom directed by Dibakar Banerjee."

Netflix India then took to the comment section to announce the cast for each movie.

Vikram Motwane`s `AK vs AK` would feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi, would be starring in Dibakar Banerjee`s `Freedom`The cast of Anurag Kashyap`s `Choked` would include Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

The anthology produced by Karan Johar and Dharmatic has a cast comprising of Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.