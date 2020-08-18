Nia Sharma's jaw-dropping pics are breaking the internet - Check out!

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram timeline with her fabulous posts. The pictures and videos often go crazy viral. In the recent photos, Nia exudes oomph in a chic black outfit and her killer expressions are too hot to handle. "Black is modest and arrogant. Black is lazy and easy.. but mysterious," she captioned one of her posts.

"Hottie," wrote Sayantani Ghosh on Nia's pictures while Aashka Goradia posted fire emoticons in the comment section.

See the posts here:

Nia often makes her fans go gaga over her posts. She always remains at the top of her social media game too.

Take a look at some of her other photos too:

On the professional front, Nia is seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India'. Before that, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' series.