Not 'Bigg Boss' type, says 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' star Saumya Tandon on being asked if she would participate in 'Bigg Boss 14'

New Delhi: "No, I'm not 'Bigg Boss' type," said TV actress Saumya Tandon when asked if she would participate in Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 14'. Saumya, who has quit 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', recently hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, during which she was asked the 'Bigg Boss 14' question.

Speculations were rife that the actress would participate in the controversial reality show as she has quit 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'. However, in an interview to Zee News last week, she had already said she would not be seen there. And, during the Instagram session, she categorically mentioned, "'Bigg Boss' - no chance, no. I'm not the 'Bigg Boss' type and I'm not the 'Bigg Boss' material. What will I do in 'Bigg Boss'. I'm a very calm and private person. So, I'm not the right person for 'Bigg Boss'. You are not going to see me in 'Bigg Boss', surely not."

Saumya starred as Anita Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' for five long years. Of her decision to quit the show, she told Zee News, "I want to do something new in my career, and that is why I have made this decision to quit the show. I have a beautiful journey on the sitcom for five years. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' has given me a lot but now I want to explore something else. Now, it is not important for me to come on TV every day."

'Bigg Boss 14' is expected to air in September. It is hosted by Salman Khan. Saumya's former 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' co-star Shilpa Shinde had won 'Bigg Boss 12'.