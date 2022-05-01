New Delhi: Actress Chhavi Mittal who recently underwent a six hour surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer has now shared a video of her first salon visit after becoming cancer-free. The cheerful actress had been quite vocal and open about her journey with breast cancer and shared health updates regularly with her fans on Instagram.

Chhavi is finally starting to regain control of her health and body as she said that she was able to walk to the lift and visit the salon in the hospital. Apart from that, she also took her 'most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower' today.

Speaking about the same, in the caption, she wrote, "Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! Big achievement. I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today. Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter."

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, Chhavi had shared an appreciation post for her husband Mohit Hussein as they completed 17 years of marriage on April 29.

In her post, she wrote, "Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?"

She added: "Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don't think anyone could've. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back."

She has starred in TV soaps such as '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Tumhari Dirishti', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Ek Chutki Aasman' among others.