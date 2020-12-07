Rahul Vaidya, yaar nahi yaar: Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi react to singer's exit from 'Bigg Boss 14'

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya on Sunday voluntarily left 'Bigg Boss 14' before the finale as he was feeling 'homesick'. When the host Salman Khan asked Rahul if he would walk out if given a chance, he turned emotional and said yes.

Rahul told Salman that he was feeling lonely in the show and should not be judged by his lack of performance in the last task. However, he did not want to continue either.

The singer's decision to opt out of 'Bigg Boss 14' has left netizens shocked. Celebs such as Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi also reacted to his exit and expressed their disappointment.

Aly, who walked out of 'Bigg Boss 14' just recently, posted from his unverified Twitter profile to say, "Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi," adding a heartbreaking emoji.

Ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi said that Rahul was a "strong" contestant.

"Never happened in the history of #BiggBoss contestants are walking out of the show that too stronger ones, I can imagine what mental trauma they would have gone through to take such a drastic step! Dear @rahulvaidya23 tumne bhi trophy plate meh sajaa ke de di," she tweeted.

Gauahar, who entered season 14 as a 'toofani senior' for the initial few weeks, quoted Kamya to ask, "What?? Why did he walk out????".

With Rahul's exit from 'Bigg Boss 14', Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are the top four finalists of the season. Meanwhile former contestants - Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan - have entered the show as challengers.