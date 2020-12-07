हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya, yaar nahi yaar: Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi react to singer's exit from 'Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya told Salman Khan that he was feeling lonely in the show and should not be judged by his performance in the last task.

Rahul Vaidya, yaar nahi yaar: Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi react to singer&#039;s exit from &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya on Sunday voluntarily left 'Bigg Boss 14' before the finale as he was feeling 'homesick'. When the host Salman Khan asked Rahul if he would walk out if given a chance, he turned emotional and said yes. 

Rahul told Salman that he was feeling lonely in the show and should not be judged by his lack of performance in the last task. However, he did not want to continue either. 

The singer's decision to opt out of 'Bigg Boss 14' has left netizens shocked. Celebs such as Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi also reacted to his exit and expressed their disappointment. 

Aly, who walked out of 'Bigg Boss 14' just recently, posted from his unverified Twitter profile to say, "Rahul yaaar nahi yaaar bhai nahi," adding a heartbreaking emoji. 

Ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi said that Rahul was a "strong" contestant.

"Never happened in the history of #BiggBoss contestants are walking out of the show that too stronger ones, I can imagine what mental trauma they would have gone through to take such a drastic step! Dear @rahulvaidya23 tumne bhi trophy plate meh sajaa ke de di," she tweeted.

Gauahar, who entered season 14 as a 'toofani senior' for the initial few weeks, quoted Kamya to ask, "What?? Why did he walk out????".

With Rahul's exit from 'Bigg Boss 14', Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are the top four finalists of the season. Meanwhile former contestants - Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan - have entered the show as challengers. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Rahul VaidyaSalman KhanAly GoniGauahar Khan
Next
Story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar dies of COVID-19 complications, Devoleena Bhattacharjee pays tribute
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Video: Opposition wants to take control over farmers protest?