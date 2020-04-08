Ramayan fame Arun Govil appeals against his fake Twitter account in new video, urges fans to report it - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Arun Govil, better known as Lord Ram from the superhit television show 'Ramayan' has released a new video where he is making an appeal to all his fans to report an impersonator account on Twitter. The senior actor tagged the fake account and urged everyone to report this person and stop him from operating.

The real confusion began after mistakenly Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged the impersonator account of the actor, who is using the same profile picture as Arun Govil and can be misleading to anyone in the first go. The PM thanked Ramayan actor for his message on fighting the deadly novel coronavirus.

Here's what the real Ramayam actor aka Arun Govil has to say to his fans:

Meanwhile, popular epic show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is back to the telly screens and how!

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter a few days back and announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. Doordarshan (DD) decided to air a few other top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers in the testing times of coronavirus pandemic.

Besides Ramayan, another epic saga BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' too has made a comeback to television screens and is telecast on DD Bharti.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' started from March 28, 2020. One episode is telecast in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively.